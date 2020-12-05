Sections
Napoli renames stadium in honor of Maradona

The Naples city council unanimously approved the change of name from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, Naples

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne lays a bouquet of flowers under a photo of Diego Armando Maradona exposed at the San Paolo stadium. (AP)

Italian club Napoli renamed its stadium in honor of former captain Diego Maradona.

“Napoli is delighted about today’s decision,” the club said in a brief online statement.

Maradona died last week aged 60 in his native Argentina. Fans gathered in their thousands at Napoli’s stadium to mourn him, leaving candles, flowers, pictures and notes.

In a seven-year stint at Napoli from 1984-91, Maradona led the club to its only Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, the Italian Cup in 1987, and its only major European title, the UEFA Cup, in 1989.

The day after his death, Maradona was honored by Napoli at its Europa League match against HNK Rijeka when every player wore a shirt inscribed with ‘Maradona 10.’

