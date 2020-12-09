Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo

Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo

It was the first meeting between Ronaldo and Messi since the Portuguese forward left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018. Between them the pair have won the Ballon d’Or in 11 of the past 12 years.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:51 IST

By Reuters, Barcelona

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - FC Barcelona v Juventus - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 8, 2020 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi before the match (REUTERS)

They defined the ‘El Clasico’ rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona for the past decade but Cristiano Ronaldo said he has always got on well with Lionel Messi and never saw him as a rival.

Ronaldo, now playing for Juventus, scored two penalties to help the Italian champions secure a 3-0 win over Messi’s Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It was the first meeting between Ronaldo and Messi since the Portuguese forward left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018. Between them the pair have won the Ballon d’Or in 11 of the past 12 years.

“I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi,” Ronaldo told Movistar. “As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years (I have been) sharing prizes with him.



“I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.

“But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement.”

Ronaldo is hoping the win could provide an “injection of confidence” for Juventus, who are currently fourth in the Italian Serie A standings.

Barcelona are also looking to recover from a below-par start to their domestic league campaign.

“Messi is the same as ever (on the pitch),” Ronaldo said. “Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Reject govt proposal, will block Delhi-Jaipur highway on Dec 12’: Farmer leaders
Dec 09, 2020 17:20 IST
LIVE: Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur and Agra highways on Dec 12
Dec 09, 2020 17:28 IST
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Dec 09, 2020 16:42 IST
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Dec 09, 2020 16:13 IST

latest news

Asian nations could mandate Covic-19 shots for travellers
Dec 09, 2020 17:26 IST
RPSC School Lecturer 2018 results declared, direct links here
Dec 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Amid spike in Kangra, plan to make ayurvedic college, private hospitals Covid treatment facilities
Dec 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital with breathing problem
Dec 09, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.