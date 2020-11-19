Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / New FIFA rules to protect female players’ maternity rights

New FIFA rules to protect female players’ maternity rights

The governing body of soccer is preparing to mandate clubs to allow at least 14 weeks of maternity leave paid at a minimum two-thirds of a player’s full salary. National soccer bodies can insist on more generous terms.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:24 IST

By Associated Press, GENEVA

Representational image. (REUTERS)

Female soccer players should soon get their maternity rights protected under new employment rules announced Thursday by FIFA. The governing body of soccer is preparing to mandate clubs to allow at least 14 weeks of maternity leave paid at a minimum two-thirds of a player’s full salary. National soccer bodies can insist on more generous terms.

“Her club will be under an obligation to reintegrate her into football activity and provide adequate ongoing medical support,” FIFA said.

Any club that ended a player’s contract for becoming pregnant faces having to pay compensation and a fine, and being banned from the transfer market for one year.

“The idea is to protect female players before, during and after childbirth,” FIFA chief legal officer Emilio Garcia said on a conference call.



The move is seen as a key step in professionalizing women’s soccer — and respecting players’ family lives — after a successful 2019 World Cup and more investment by elite clubs in having a women’s team.

United States forward Alex Morgan, a World Cup winner last year, signed with Tottenham in September, four months after giving birth to her first child. She played her first game this month.

The rules, created with help from world players’ union FIFPro, are expected to be approved by the FIFA Council next month and would take effect on Jan. 1.

Although FIFA’s judicial bodies have not been presented with contract disputes over maternity rights, Garcia targeted getting ahead of potential problems in the fast-growing women’s game.

“We think these rules are part of common sense,” he said of the move, which follow International Labor Organization standards on compensating maternity leave.

At least eight weeks of the 14-week minimum maternity leave must be after the player gives birth.

FIFA also plans to help clubs by letting them register a player outside of a transfer window as a temporary replacement during a maternity leave.

Coaches will also get formal contractual protection in the proposal.

“FIFA has never taken care of them (coaches) for the last 120 years,” Garcia said, predicting the new rules would benefit coaches who work internationally.

The drafted rules aim to “protect contractual stability, achieve greater transparency and make sure that coaches also get paid on time,” FIFA said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: If all goes well, Covid-19 vaccine will roll out in next 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Nov 19, 2020 19:54 IST
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 19:35 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

IL&FS subsidiary IFIN to sell external corporate loan book of Rs 5000 cr
Nov 19, 2020 19:46 IST
Delhi LG Anil Baijal, CM Kejriwal review Covid-19 situation
Nov 19, 2020 19:47 IST
Rohit Saraf recalls ‘bad phase’ when he couldn’t get a job for 2 years
Nov 19, 2020 19:45 IST
Innovation and awareness are indispensible to reduce stroke burden in India
Nov 19, 2020 19:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.