Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Newcastle training ground to remain shut after COVID-19 outbreak: Sky Sports

Newcastle training ground to remain shut after COVID-19 outbreak: Sky Sports

Five individuals at the club have tested positive for COVID-19 so far -- three prior to Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last week and two more over the weekend.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 20:14 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce after the match with his players. (Pool via REUTERS)

Newcastle United players have been told to stay away from the training ground after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Five individuals at the club have tested positive for COVID-19 so far -- three prior to Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last week and two more over the weekend.

Sky Sports said Newcastle’s training ground was closed on Monday and is set to be closed on Tuesday as well as they assess the situation. The club did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Premier League said on Monday that there were 10 new positives from the tests conducted between Nov. 23-29 but did not name the clubs or the individuals.

Newcastle players such as Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll, Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden did not play at Palace but the club has not confirmed if they were injured or self-isolating after testing positive.

Newcastle are scheduled to play Aston Villa on Friday and if they can name 14 players in the squad, the game will go ahead according to the Premier League’s COVID-19 protocols.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:57 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Dec 01, 2020 19:28 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Tokyo pop-up mask store attracts shoppers with festive face coverings
Dec 01, 2020 20:36 IST
Hyderabadis remain lukewarm to GHMC polls, only 42% turn out to vote
Dec 01, 2020 20:32 IST
NEP does not dilute reservation policy in educational institutions: Union Education Minister
Dec 01, 2020 20:31 IST
OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook
Dec 01, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.