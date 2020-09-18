Sections
Neymar, Coutinho in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifying

The squad announcement comes after FIFA assured national teams that players based in Europe would be available for the international duty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sao Paulo

Miami Gardens: Brazil forward Neymar (10) celebrates (AP)

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho were picked for Brazil’s squad Friday ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru.

The squad announcement comes after FIFA assured national teams that players based in Europe would be available for the international duty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil will face Bolivia on Oct. 9 and then travel to Peru on Oct. 13.

Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Argentina are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The opening rounds of South American qualifying were initially scheduled for March but were originally postponed to September and later pushed back to October.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Santos (Athletico) and Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (Porto), Felipe (Atlético Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo) Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton) Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Everton (Benfica), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) AP BS BS

