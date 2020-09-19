Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / No fond farewell but Zidane praises ‘spectacular’ Bale impact

No fond farewell but Zidane praises ‘spectacular’ Bale impact

Bale travelled to London on Friday to finalise a return to Tottenham on loan after seven years at Real which witnessed a remarkable haul of trophies and goals but ended with the player barely featuring at the end of last season.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:49 IST

By Reuters, MADRID

Soccer Football - Gareth Bale arrives in London - Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Britain - September 18, 2020 Gareth Bale arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley (Action Images via Reuters)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he did not say anything to Gareth Bale before he left to sign for Tottenham Hotspur but insisted he had no personal issue with the Wales forward and praised what he did for the Spanish club. Bale travelled to London on Friday to finalise a return to Tottenham on loan after seven years at Real which witnessed a remarkable haul of trophies and goals but ended with the player barely featuring at the end of last season.

“I did not speak to him,” Zidane told a news conference ahead of Real’s first game in La Liga away to Real Sociedad on Sunday, where they will begin their title defence.

“But I know what he has done for this club. He always proved his quality and what he has achieved with the club cannot be argued with.”

While Bale was key to Real winning the 2016 Champions League in Zidane’s first season, he was absent from most of the second campaign due to injuries and never managed to re-establish himself as a first-choice player for the Frenchman, even after scoring twice in the 2018 final against Liverpool.



But Zidane disagreed with the perception he forced Bale out.

“It’s not like that. It’s more complicated. With Bale it’s always about one side against the other. But I’ve never had a problem with Gareth.

“There will always be things that happen. Now he’s making a change, all we can do is wish him the best... These things happen in football, but I’ve always said he was a spectacular player.”

There will now be more expectation on Real’s joint-most expensive player, Eden Hazard, although the Belgian is unlikely to feature against Real Sociedad.

Hazard’s debut season at Real was marred by two ankle injuries and other fitness troubles. Zidane said he would not rush him back to action.

“We have more time to prepare for the season and all he needs to do is ensure he gets to 100 or 120% fitness,” he said.

(Reporting by Richard Martin)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 16:02 IST
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Sep 19, 2020 17:06 IST

latest news

BFI postpones elections due to pandemic
Sep 19, 2020 18:08 IST
Redefining the future of tourism in India in the new normal
Sep 19, 2020 18:08 IST
NIA arrests three al-Qaeda operatives after raids in Kerala’s Kochi
Sep 19, 2020 17:56 IST
Steve Smith, Archer, Buttler clear mandatory COVID-19 tests
Sep 19, 2020 17:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.