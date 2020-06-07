Sections
Home / Football / ‘No player should face it’: Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he would walk off if he suffers racist abuse again

“If it happens to me I would report it to the referee and see what they do, but if they don’t take action about it then I’m going to walk off because it should not be done to any player or anyone in the world,” Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Odion Ighalo. (AFP)

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has threatened that he would walk off the pitch if he gets racially abused by fans during a match, and the referee chooses to ignore it. Ighalo, who is currently playing for The Red Devils on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, also added that he has been called all sorts of names from the fans while playing football in China, and added that no player in the world should go through it.

“In one game in China I got called all sorts of names and after the game, I didn’t shake his hand. I walked straight into the dressing room, I was angry, I reported it to the FA. I didn’t press forward with it, I just let it go because I’m just this kind of guy. I don’t like to drag issues out. But I don’t think it should be condoned in any country.”

“Nobody should condone racism. We are all human. Despite the colour of our skin, we are all the same, we live in the same world, the same life,” the Nigerian forward added.



Ighalo further added that he also does not condone riots and admitted that solving the issue might take time. “I don’t condone racism, but at the same time, I don’t condone riots.

“It didn’t start today, it’s not going to end today. It’s going to take time. We are hoping this situation can change the narrative and make it more limited. It’s going to reduce it to a minimum.

“We are fighting now so that for the next generation it will be cut off, finally. We have to start from the younger generation, educate them, let them see that all humans are the same. We should fight for humanity not colours,” he said.

