No reason for Bale not to finish his career at Madrid: Agent

Wales footballer Gareth Bale’s agent has reiterated the winger’s desire to stay at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future. Bale has been part of seven trophy-laden years at Santiago Bernabeu but his relationship with the fans has soured over the years.

Bale has seen subject to intense scrutiny since his record breaking move to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. Persistent injuries have stopped Bale from reaching full potential in Spain and fans have time and again expressed their displeasure at Welshman’s performances in the all-white.

Despite this, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has dismissed the idea of him leaving Madrid, failing to put a price tag on the footballer’s head.

“I have no idea what his value is. His salary is quite high and also where he wants to go is very important in his life. I can’t put a figure on it,” Barnett told BBC Radio 4. “It’s for the clubs to decide what to play for him. As I’ve always said, he’s quite happy at Madrid. He has a very nice lifestyle; I don’t see why he wouldn’t see his career out in Madrid probably.

“It’s his life that he wants to lead. Financially he will want enough for the rest of his life and all his children and grandchildren. He’s won nearly everything in the world except the World Cup.”

Bale had recently opened up regarding getting booed during matches. “We get a lot of pressure every game. If you don’t play well, there’s scrutiny,” Bale had said on US golf podcast The Erik Anders Lang Show.

“I’ve had 80,000 people in a stadium whistle at me because I haven’t played well. I’ve had it a few times! It’s not nice and it doesn’t do your confidence any good either.”