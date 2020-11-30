Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / No rest for Manchester City as Guardiola focuses on form

No rest for Manchester City as Guardiola focuses on form

City’s squad has been tested by injury and illness early in the new season but they looked to be firing on all cylinders in Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League win over Burnley

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:16 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Photo of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Twitter)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no intention of rotating his squad for Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Porto and says if players are left out of the line-up it is not because he is giving them a rest.

City’s squad has been tested by injury and illness early in the new season but they looked to be firing on all cylinders in Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were both missing from City’s Champions League win at Olympiakos last week, with Guardiola saying current form is all that matters to him.

“It is not about rest,” Guardiola told reporters.



“Kevin was a little exhausted mentally – that’s true – but right now, I see the players who are in a better condition or more focused.

“If players believe I rest players because I am rotating, it’s a big mistake.”

City have qualified for the knockout stages of Europe’s elite club competition with two games to spare after four straight wins in Group C.

One player who has seized his opportunities is John Stones.

The defender looked to have fallen out of favour following the arrivals of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake but Guardiola was impressed by his performances against Olympiakos and Burnley.

“He was so concentrated and didn’t make mistakes,” the Spanish coach added. “What we are looking for in the back four is to avoid mistakes and the people up front score goals.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 11:36 IST
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Nov 30, 2020 12:01 IST
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador
Nov 30, 2020 12:09 IST
Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 12:08 IST
Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist
Nov 30, 2020 12:06 IST
Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena
Nov 30, 2020 12:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.