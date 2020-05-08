Sections
Home / Football / Odion Ighalo keen to see out season at Manchester United

Odion Ighalo keen to see out season at Manchester United

Premier League bosses hope to resume the season in June but China’s Super League is also edging towards the start of their season after it was delayed by COVID-19.

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:42 IST

By Agence France-Presse, London

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Odion Ighalo after the match. (REUTERS)

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo said Friday that he hopes his loan deal at Manchester United is extended until the Premier League season is completed following the coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January and has a contract until May 31.

Premier League bosses hope to resume the season in June but China’s Super League is also edging towards the start of their season after it was delayed by COVID-19.

“I would like to finish the season if it’s possible,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.



“I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we’ve stopped now for over a month. I’ve given it my best and hopefully we’ll come back to play.

“The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I’m on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club.”

United are reportedly keen to extend Ighalo’s contract even though their attacking worries have eased during the lockdown.

The former Watford player has scored four times in eight games in all competitions for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are fifth in the table with nine games remaining, chasing a Champions League spot after an indifferent season.

Solskjaer said his players had been wearing GPS trackers as part of their training regime as they prepare for a possible return to action.

“It’s not to keep track of them or spy on them but it’s been so long now, this phase and at different stages we’ve added things and I think the GPS has inspired and motivated a few of them just to go that little bit extra,” the Norwegian told the BBC’s Football Focus programme.

“We hope we’re getting closer and closer, we’re hoping so anyway and it’s time to ramp it up a little bit.”

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss their “Project Restart” plan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:55 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
May 08, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

India’s envoy-designate to Sri Lanka flies to Colombo with medical supplies
May 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Bharti Airtel launches affordable prepaid plans for Rs 99, Rs 129, Rs 199
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
Apple stores to reopen in Germany starting May 11 for limited hours
May 08, 2020 21:58 IST
Have enough inventory, no plan to resume production in lockdown: Sony India
May 08, 2020 21:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.