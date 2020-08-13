Sections
Home / Football / Odisha FC ropes in Steven Dias as assistant coach ahead of ISL 7

Odisha FC ropes in Steven Dias as assistant coach ahead of ISL 7

After drawing curtains on his playing career with the national team and many reputed clubs like Air India, Mahindra United, Churchill Brothers, Delhi Dynamos, and Mumbai FC, Dias had joined Jamshedpur FC as its assistant coach last year.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Steven Dias (Getty)

Odisha FC has signed former India international Steven Dias as the new assistant coach of the team ahead of the seventh season of the Indian Super League.

The 36-year-old former attacking mid-fielder has joined Odisha FC on a one-year deal, the club said in a statement.

After drawing curtains on his playing career with the national team and many reputed clubs like Air India, Mahindra United, Churchill Brothers, Delhi Dynamos, and Mumbai FC, Dias had joined Jamshedpur FC as its assistant coach last year.

Besides, Odisha FC has also brought back Spanish strength and conditioning coach Joan Casanova for the upcoming season.”Steven has a successful playing career and the players look up to him. He will be a valuable asset for us while he develops as a coach,” Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said.”Joan gives us continuity and the players are comfortable with him and we are on the same page concerning football conditioning and recuperation,” he added.



Dias too was delighted with his new assignment.”The club’s forward thinking vision of developing young Indian talent was a major factor in determining my decision to become a part of the project,” he said.

On his return to Odisha FC and Indian football, Casanova said, “I am happy to be back at Odisha FC and work in the ISL. Last season we had so many challenges.””We hope in the upcoming season, we can compete as good as the last one and get inside the playoffs which is the goal for the club.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre distributes 30 million N95 masks, 12 million PPEs to states
Aug 13, 2020 13:01 IST
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 194 junior resident vacancies ends today
Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST
Ram Temple trust head tests Covid positive
Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST
‘Couldn’t say a word for 10 mins when Kumble & Warne were talking’
Aug 13, 2020 13:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.