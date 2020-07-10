Sections
Officials should explain decisions, says Mourinho

Officials should explain decisions, says Mourinho

Mourinho was left baffled after Harry Kane was denied what looked a clear penalty early on in the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, even though it was referred to the VAR officials.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:04 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (C) reacts during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England, on July 9, 2020. (AFP)

Jose Mourinho believes match officials should be obliged to explain their decisions after his Tottenham Hotspur side were involved in more VAR controversy this week.

On the same night Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a penalty at Aston Villa despite appearing to tread on Ezri Konsa’s leg. Tottenham were also denied a Kane goal at Sheffield United after VAR ruled that Lucas Moura had used his arm despite the Brazilian being fouled and falling to the floor.

Michel Oliver was the VAR referee on both of the Tottenham incidents and he will be the on-pitch official on Sunday when Spurs host Arsenal in the north London derby.



Mourinho preferred not to discuss Oliver during his news conference on Friday, but said officials should be forced to speak to managers to explain decisions.

“I don’t know who the VAR was at Villa, in our match was Paul (Tierney) (as) the referee on the pitch and the referee boss was Michael Oliver. I think you should have access to them, I know the rules don’t allow it,” Mourinho said.

“I think you should have access to them -- to ask directly why... They are very important in the game. A game is players, managers, referees.

“It would make things much more open, much more clear. It would give the referee the opportunity to say, ‘Yes, I made a mistake -- I feel sorry for that’, or ‘Yes I had incredible performance’, or ‘Yes I was perfect’.”

