Chelsea had 48 hours more rest, it’s not fair: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says FA Cup semi-final schedule not fair

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:32 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match. (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is unfair that Chelsea have 48 hours more to prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final between the teams.

United face Crystal Palace in the Premier League later on Thursday while Chelsea head into the encounter having beat Norwich City on Tuesday.

“There is a concern that they’ve had 48 hours more rest and recovery than us. It’s not fair,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We spoke about fair scheduling going into this restart. I have to think about Thursday. We have to win that one and then let’s pick up the pieces after that.”



However, Solskjaer said his team were in good shape to deal with the upcoming schedule.

“The next two weeks will be hectic, but we’re very fit. Our lads haven’t felt as fit as this for years,” he added.

