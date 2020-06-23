Sections
One positive in latest Premier League Covid-19 tests, total count up to 18

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive but the total number of cases have risen to 18 since testing began last month.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 15:16 IST

Premier League medals. (Getty Images)

The Premier League said on Monday that there was one more positive result from the latest round of Covid-19 tests of players and staff conducted last week, taking the total number of cases to 18 since testing began last month.

The English top flight restarted its season last week after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday 17 June and Sunday 21 June, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19,” it said in a statement. “Of these, one person has tested positive.”

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive. Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week since May 17 and the league has conducted 10 rounds of testing so far.



