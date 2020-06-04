Sections
Home / Football / One positive result at Spurs in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

One positive result at Spurs in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League confirmed in a separate statement that there had been only one positive result in the latest round of testing when 1,197 players and club staff were checked.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:40 IST

By Reuters, London

File image of Tottenham Hotspurs. (REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed a person from the club had tested positive for COVID-19, the only positive result in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League’s restart on June 17. The club said in a statement on Wednesday that the person was asymptomatic and would now self-isolate for seven days. “Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed,” the club said.

The Premier League confirmed in a separate statement that there had been only one positive result in the latest round of testing when 1,197 players and club staff were checked. In the four previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives.

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March when the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down world sport. Clubs voted to resume contact training, including tackling, this week and British media reported teams will be allowed to play friendly matches in a bid to regain match fitness before the remaining nine rounds of fixtures are played.

Tests were also conducted in the second-tier Championship over the last four days and the English Football League (EFL) said in a statement that nine people from six clubs had tested positive and were now self-isolating.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CPI(M) to stage countrywide protests on June 16
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Schools in Haryana to reopen in July: Minister
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Shivangi Joshi sends money to Rajesh Kareer after his emotional appeal
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
Jun 04, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.