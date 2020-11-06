Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Own goals help Arsenal to 4-1 Europa League win over Molde

Own goals help Arsenal to 4-1 Europa League win over Molde

Arsenal struggled to deal with Molde’s aggressive pressing game and that led to Martin Ellingsen’s opening goal as the Norwegians won the ball in midfield and he fired home a dipping shot from outside the area in the 22nd minute.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:50 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring their third goal with Dani Ceballos. (REUTERS)

Two own goals helped Arsenal recover from falling behind to crush Molde 4-1 in Europa League Group B on Thursday, with Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock also scoring for the Londoners.

Arsenal struggled to deal with Molde’s aggressive pressing game and that led to Martin Ellingsen’s opening goal as the Norwegians won the ball in midfield and he fired home a dipping shot from outside the area in the 22nd minute.

The home side equalised in first-half stoppage time after a sweeping move from a Molde corner. Eddie Nketiah whipped in a low centre from the right and Kristoffer Haugen bundled the ball into his own net.

Defender Sead Kolasinac missed a glorious chance for Arsenal, hoofing the ball over an open goal from close range, but they went ahead in the 62nd minute when Willock pulled the ball across and Sheriff Sinyan shanked it into his own net.

Pepe made it three eight minutes later with a thumping left-foot shot before Arsenal turned the tables by pressuring a Molde clearance, winning the ball and setting up Willock to score.

Arsenal top Group B on a maximum nine points from three games, three ahead of Molde. Rapid Vienna, who beat Irish side Dundalk 4-3 earlier in the evening, are third on three points.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s air quality continues to hover around ‘severe’ category
Nov 06, 2020 08:31 IST
Power sector imports from China to face drastic cuts under new Atmanirbhar Bharat plan
Nov 06, 2020 07:46 IST
US Presidential Election Updates: Biden increases lead in Nevada, Arizona
Nov 06, 2020 09:16 IST
Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal
Nov 06, 2020 09:15 IST

latest news

‘Bumrah and Archer could stand up and be counted in any era of cricket’
Nov 06, 2020 09:44 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Hayaghat Independent candidate shot at before third phase polls
Nov 06, 2020 09:40 IST
PM Modi to be chief guest at IIT Delhi’s 51st convocation ceremony on November 7
Nov 06, 2020 09:36 IST
Sensex opens 119 points higher at 41,459; Nifty opens at 12,162
Nov 06, 2020 09:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.