Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Ozil, 31, who is under contract with Arsenal until June 2021 and earns a reported 350,000 pounds ($451,465) per week, has not played for the team this season and made 18 Premier League starts in the previous campaign.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 18:31 IST

By Reuters, London

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil has been left out of their Europa League squad for the 2020-21 campaign, giving rise to media speculation that he might have played his last game for the Premier League side.

Ozil, 31, who is under contract with Arsenal until June 2021 and earns a reported 350,000 pounds ($451,465) per week, has not played for the team this season and made 18 Premier League starts in the previous campaign.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said last month that his team are “evolving” and that the German midfielder will find it difficult to break into the squad, casting doubts over his future at the club.

Defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and William Saliba were also left out of the squad.



Ozil drew praise from some supporters after he came to the rescue of the club’s recently made redundant employee who dresses up as the Gunnersaurus mascot on Tuesday, offering to pay his salary as long as he remains at the club.

Arsenal were in danger of missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years following an eighth-placed league finish last season but won the FA Cup to qualify for the continent’s second-tier club competition.

They take on Rapid Vienna in Group B of the Europa League in Austria on Oct. 22 before matches against Ireland’s Dundalk and Norway’s Molde.

($1 = 0.7753 pounds)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
Oct 08, 2020 19:27 IST
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
Oct 08, 2020 18:33 IST
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Oct 08, 2020 19:04 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH opt to bat, KXIP make 3 changes
Oct 08, 2020 19:18 IST

latest news

The Babri verdict is a step towards peace
Oct 08, 2020 19:22 IST
The significance of the Pence-Harris debate
Oct 08, 2020 19:21 IST
Kullu admn awaits guidelines for Dussehra celebrations
Oct 08, 2020 19:14 IST
Now, orchardists in HP to get subsidy on purchase of insecticides, pesticides
Oct 08, 2020 19:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.