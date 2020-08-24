Paris police arrest 148 after PSG loses in Champions League

Sections
PSG was hoping to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe’s elite soccer competition, but lost to Bayern Munich 1-0. The defeat was met with huge celebrations in Marseille, where fans cheered and let off flares and fireworks.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:51 IST

By Associated Press, Paris

Fans hurl a burning container at riot police during violent celebrations of Bayern Munich's victory, Sunday Aug. 23, 2020 in Marseille, southern France, after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich being played at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) (AP)

Paris police arrested 148 people as Paris Saint-Germain soccer fans clashed with officers and smashed cars and store windows after the club lost the Champions League final in Lisbon. Hundreds of fans were also fined for not wearing masks, a Paris police spokesman said Monday. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that 16 police officers were injured in the Sunday night skirmishes. Police did not have estimates on injuries among the soccer fans.

PSG was hoping to join Marseille as the only French club to win Europe’s elite soccer competition, but lost to Bayern Munich 1-0. The defeat was met with huge celebrations in Marseille, where fans cheered and let off flares and fireworks.

Back in Paris, riot police burst into a bar close to the Champs-Élysées to aggressively remove people, because some were not wearing masks, or were failing to keep social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

Riot police used tear gas to disperse fans gathered outside the club’s stadium. PSG beamed the match on two giant screens at Parc des Princes, with 5,000 fans allowed inside in keeping with the maximum allowed for soccer games in France as part of virus protection measures.



