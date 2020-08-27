Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was left out of France squad for upcoming Nations League international fixture against Sweden this Sunday, after he was tested positive for Covid-19, manager Didier Deschamps was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad,” Deschamps told media in a virtual press conference. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning,” Deschamps added.

The dynamic midfielder will be replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes footballer Eduardo Camavingo.

