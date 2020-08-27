Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19
Paul Pogba was left out of France squad due to positive Covid-19 test, says manager Didier Deschamps.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was left out of France squad for upcoming Nations League international fixture against Sweden this Sunday, after he was tested positive for Covid-19, manager Didier Deschamps was quoted as saying by news agency AP.
“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad,” Deschamps told media in a virtual press conference. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning,” Deschamps added.
The dynamic midfielder will be replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes footballer Eduardo Camavingo.
(More details awaited)