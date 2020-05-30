Sections
Home / Football / Playing behind closed doors won’t affect my performance: Jhingan

Playing behind closed doors won’t affect my performance: Jhingan

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill and like all sports bodies, the All India Football Federation is also mulling ways to restart training.

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

India captain Sandesh Jhingan celebrates after victory against Mauritius during the Tri -Nation Series International friendly match. (PTI)

India defender Sandesh Jhingan on Saturday said playing in empty stadiums will not have a bearing on his performance though it is not something he was looking forward to.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill and like all sports bodies, the All India Football Federation is also mulling ways to restart training.

“Yes fans being there makes it great. It makes football more exciting. But it’s my job also. You always do your job the best way you can regardless of the audience,” Jhingan said during a Facebook Live session on the AIFF’s official page.

Fans safety is paramount for Jhingan.



“For me, it’s not an ideal situation but for the safety of those people who will later come and watch us when everything gets back to normal. If I have to played behind closed doors I will still do the job the way I do.

“I don’t think it will affect me and I will still do my job as a professional,” said Jhingan who recently parted ways with Kerala Blasters.

Jhingan also said in the next decade or so there will be more Indian players playing in Europe.

“In next 10-15 years, you will see lot more Indian players playing in Europe,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Challenging bowling attack ’: Kohli remembers his ‘game-changer’ innings
May 30, 2020 23:48 IST
Intimacy in the time of Corona
May 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Covid latest: Maharashtra records 2,940 new cases, 99 deaths; 51% fatalities in a fortnight
May 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Covid-19 crisis: Italy to open travel as local officials fret over Lombardy
May 30, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.