Pogba cannot be happy with situation at Manchester United, says Deschamps

The French midfielder has started just four of United’s seven Premier League games this season, and just one of three in the Champions League. Pogba’s future at United remains uncertain after he suggested last month that he “dreams” of playing for Real Madrid.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:07 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester United's Paul Pogba acknowledges fans after the match. (REUTERS)

Paul Pogba “cannot be happy” with the situation he finds himself in at Manchester United, France head coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

“He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning,” Deschamps told reporters.

“He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the COVID-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm.

“With me, there is no such concern. When a player is in discomfort in his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team. He will tell me about his feelings and as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction.”

Deschamps was speaking ahead of France’s friendly against Finland on Wednesday, before Les Bleus face Portugal and Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 14 and 17.

