Sections
Home / Football / Pogba helps Man United draw at Spurs on return from injury

Pogba helps Man United draw at Spurs on return from injury

While the teams have endured three months without games in the pandemic, Pogba hasn’t played since December. And he entered only in the 63rd minute at an empty Tottenham stadium with the hosts leading from Steven Bergwijn’s 27th-minute strike through goalkeeper David de Gea’s hands.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:04 IST

By Associated Press, London

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko with Manchester United's Paul Pogba after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)

Paul Pogba made an immediate impact on his return from surgery, earning a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes that recovered for Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in the English Premier League on Friday.

While the teams have endured three months without games in the pandemic, Pogba hasn’t played since December. And he entered only in the 63rd minute at an empty Tottenham stadium with the hosts leading from Steven Bergwijn’s 27th-minute strike through goalkeeper David de Gea’s hands.

“David is disappointed with it but the ball was moving,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Pogba, whose United future has been mired in uncertainty, helped to inject some attacking dynamism that United had been missing.



After Pogba was bundled off the ball by Eric Dier, Fernandes netted his third penalty since joining United in January.

“Paul showed some real quality out there,” Solskjaer said. “He contributed really, really much for us to get a point and maybe could have helped us to get the three points. He did everything a midfielder should do. He tackled, he won the ball. He played passes and he showed some skills, so fantastic to have him back.”

United was denied a second penalty when VAR overturned the decision to penalize Dier for another foul — this time on Fernandes.

United is three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea having played an extra game. But fifth place will clinch a Champions League spot if second-placed Manchester City’s two-year ban from Europe is upheld next month for breaking financial rules. Tottenham remained four points behind United.

The start of the game saw players immediately take a knee as part of the Black Lives Matter protests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Germany, France, UK press Iran to provide atomic site access
Jun 20, 2020 08:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 5 days of institutional quarantine compulsory for those infected with Covid-19 in Delhi and all the latest news
Jun 20, 2020 09:00 IST
Patna University to hold pending BA exam on July 21; PUSU dissatisfied
Jun 20, 2020 08:51 IST
Former Formula One driver Zanardi critical after surgery for severe head injury
Jun 20, 2020 08:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.