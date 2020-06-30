Sections
Home / Football / Porto win away to open up six point lead in league race

Porto win away to open up six point lead in league race

Benfica lost 2-0 earlier on Monday at Maritimo to continue a horror series of recent results and offer Porto a clear path to the title after finishing two points behind their rivals last season.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:56 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Pacos de Ferreira's Douglas Tanque in action with FC Porto's Chancel Mbemba, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (REUTERS)

Chancel Mbemba’s early goal proved enough to hand Porto a 1-0 away win over Pacos Ferreira on Monday and extend their lead at the top of Portugal’s Primeira Liga. Mbemba snapped up a chance after just seven minutes to hand Porto a vital win in the title race that puts them six points clear of defending champions Benfica with five matches remaining.

Benfica lost 2-0 earlier on Monday at Maritimo to continue a horror series of recent results and offer Porto a clear path to the title after finishing two points behind their rivals last season.

Mbemba was quickest to react when Pacos Ferreira goalkeeper Ricardo Ribeiro flapped at an in-swinging corner, pushing the ball a few metres forward where the former Newcastle United midfielder was waiting to snap up the opportunity.

But the league leaders were far from convincing and had some stout defending to thank for a full haul of points.



Pacos Ferreira midfielder Luiz Carlos had two good chances to equalise – the first headed narrowly wide four minutes into the second half. He then saw his acrobatic bicycle kick saved by Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin in the 67th minute.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rare syndrome linked to Covid-19 found in almost 300 kids, adolescents
Jun 30, 2020 14:21 IST
Abhishek praises Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase trailer after Disney+Hotstar snub
Jun 30, 2020 14:20 IST
Bharat Biotech to start human trials for first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine from July
Jun 30, 2020 14:23 IST
High court allows private schools in Punjab to collect tuition, admission fee
Jun 30, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.