Sections
Home / Football / Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on September 12

Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on September 12

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday, giving teams about seven weeks to prepare for the next campaign.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:29 IST

By Reuters, London

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson with teammates celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (Pool via REUTERS)

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday. The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current season will end with a final round of fixtures on Sunday, giving teams about seven weeks to prepare for the next campaign.

ALSO READ: Full stadiums in Premier League matches‘difficult’ for a year

However, teams still competing in the Champions League and Europa League will have less time to prepare should they advance deeper into the knockout stages, with the finals of the two competitions to be held on Aug. 23 and Aug. 21 respectively.



The new season kicks off after the international break with European soccer’s governing body UEFA announcing last month that Nations League matches would be played between Sept. 3-8.

The Premier League also added that they would continue to consult with the Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) regarding the scheduling of domestic competitions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

30 booked for playing cricket near sea, violating lockdown norms
Jul 24, 2020 21:21 IST
Ocean plastic pollution expected to triple by 2040: Study
Jul 24, 2020 21:21 IST
MBMC chief fire officer recovers from Covid
Jul 24, 2020 21:20 IST
One-day surge of 9,615 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra; 278 more dead
Jul 24, 2020 21:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.