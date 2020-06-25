Sections
Premier League: As Manchester City face Chelsea, Liverpool eye history

Manchester City will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge late on Thursday night, and if the defending champions lose, it means that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are your champions of Premier League season 2019-20.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match. (REUTERS)

This is it - tonight’s the night. It could happen - after 30 years of wait, Liverpool could finally be crowned English champions for the first time without kicking a ball. Manchester City will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge late on Thursday night, and if the defending champions lose, it means that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are your champions of Premier League season 2019-20.

Liverpool find themselves sitting pretty on top with 86 points after thumping Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield. City are currently placed at 63 points in the 2nd position. If City win tonight, it would do little to bridge the 23-point gap between the two teams, which means Liverpool are certainly in the box seat to be crowned champions.

But in case City are unable to win over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, then their teeny tiny ray of hope will be gone, and Liverpool will officially be crowned the champions.

Premier League top six teams. ( Premier League )

Meanwhile, if City are able to beat Chelsea, and then beat Newcastle United on Sunday, then it could give another scare to Liverpool fans. The Pep Guardiola’s team will then face off against Liverpool next week on Friday at Etihad with a 17-point gap, and a win for City in that game, would further reduce the gap between the two teams.



Speaking to reporters, Liverpool boss Klopp has said that he would be watching City’s game to prepare for their next week’s game. “I watch the game not to prepare a celebration but we play City a week later and also Chelsea,” said the German boss.

“This game is a really important game to watch for plenty of reasons. Whatever happens... we have no influence on it so I have no interest. It will happen when it happens,” he added.

