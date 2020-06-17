Premier League returns: When and where to watch football matches Live in India?

Premier League returns: When and where to watch football matches Live in India (Reuters)

Exactly 100 days after the last game, the Premier League is back. In stadiums restricted to around 300 people as the pandemic dangers persist, Manchester City will host Arsenal after Aston Villa plays Sheffield United on Wednesday night. It will usher in an unprecedented summer blitz of games in an attempt to complete the season by July 26, following Germany, Spain and England in resuming soccer.

Here is everything you need to know about the resumption of Premier League:

When will Premier League football matches re-start?

The Premier League football matches will restart official from Wednesday, June 17th 2020. The remaining 92 games will all be played in the next six weeks, with three rounds of midweek matches. The season will end on Saturday, July 26th, unless there are any hiccups.

What time will the Premier League football matches take place?

The first match of the Premier League football season upon restart will see Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United which will begin at 10:30 PM on Wednesday. It will be followed by Manchester City vs Aston Villa. Here is the schedule for the first week:

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Wednesday 10:30 PM

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Thursday 12:45 AM

Norwich City vs Southampton - Friday 10:30 PM

Tottenham vs Manchester United - Saturday 120:45 AM

Watford vs Leicester City - Saturday 5:00 PM

Brighton vs Arsenal - Saturday 7:30 PM

West Ham vs Wolves - Saturday 10:00 PM

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Sunday 12:15 AM

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - Sunday 6:30 PM

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 8:45 PM

Everton vs Liverpool - 11:30 PM

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League football matches?

The Premier League football matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Premier League football matches?

The live streaming of the Premier League football matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also watch the results updates on https://m.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/