Home / Football / Prosecutor urges case against FIFA president for private jet

FIFA President Gianni Infantino could face an investigation for disloyal management for using a FIFA-booked private jet to fly to Geneva from Suriname after visiting member federations in the Caribbean.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:23 IST

By Associated Press, Bern Switzerland

Photo of FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Twitter)

A special prosecutor in Switzerland recommends a criminal investigation is opened against FIFA President Gianni Infantino for using a private jet in 2017.

Prosecutor Stefan Keller said in a statement on his website on Thursday he sent “the results of his investigations to the federal prosecution office which will deal with the matter with its own resources.”

Keller has no mandate to open his own criminal case.

Infantino could face an investigation for disloyal management for using a FIFA-booked private jet to fly to Geneva from Suriname after visiting member federations in the Caribbean.



FIFA’s ethics committee closed its own examination in August after a formal complaint was filed about the flight.

Keller was appointed by Swiss lawmakers this year to examine complaints about contacts and meetings in 2016 and 2017 between Infantino and then-attorney general Michael Lauber.

Lauber was ousted in fallout from the allegations and misconduct in his dealings with the oversight office monitoring federal prosecutors.

Keller said on Thursday he cannot open a criminal case about the flight because his brief does not cover a matter that does not involve Lauber.

