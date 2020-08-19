Sections
Home / Football / PSG beat Leipzig 3-0 to reach 1st Champions League final

PSG beat Leipzig 3-0 to reach 1st Champions League final

Neymar, who set up one of the goals with a neat backheel flick inside the area, is also a step closer to fulfilling his goal of winning the Champions League away from former club Barcelona.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:20 IST

By Associated Press, Lisbon Portugal

Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - RB Leipzig v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 18, 2020 Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their second goal with Neymar. (REUTERS)

Ángel Di María scored one goal and set up two others as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 win over Leipzig on Tuesday to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

Marquinhos and Juan Bernat also scored as the Qatari-owned French club moved a win away from finally capturing an elusive European crown.

Neymar, who set up one of the goals with a neat backheel flick inside the area, is also a step closer to fulfilling his goal of winning the Champions League away from former club Barcelona.

The result ended a surprising run for the Red Bull-backed Leipzig, the young German club that was making only its second Champions League appearance.



PSG, in the semifinals for the first time since 1995, looked in control from the start at Benfica’s Stadium of Light, with Marquinhos and Di María scoring in the first half and Bernat adding to the lead in the second. Di María had been suspended for the quarterfinal against Atalanta, when PSG needed two late goals for a comeback win.

PSG will play for the title on Sunday against either five-time champion Bayern Munich or fellow French club Lyon. They meet on Wednesday in the other semifinal of the mini-tournament being played in Lisbon because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG is the first French league club to reach the Champions League final since Monaco in 2004.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World Photography Day 2020: History, significance and more
Aug 19, 2020 08:25 IST
‘I thought this guy is dead’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls hitting a batsman
Aug 19, 2020 08:25 IST
Harsh Goenka’s relatable Zoom meetings tweet makes people chuckle
Aug 19, 2020 08:19 IST
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Aug 19, 2020 08:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.