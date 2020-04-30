Sections
Home / Football / PSG declared French league champion as season ends early

PSG declared French league champion as season ends early

The announcement from the league followed the French government’s decision on Tuesday to call off the soccer and rugby seasons in the country and end plans to resume.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:36 IST

By Associated Press, Paris

General view of the main entrance of the Parc de Prince. (REUTERS)

Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion of the French soccer league on Thursday after the season ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement from the league followed the French government’s decision on Tuesday to call off the soccer and rugby seasons in the country and end plans to resume.

The top two divisions in French soccer had 10 rounds of matches left to play. PSG led second-place Marseille by 12 points and played one game less.

Marseille qualified directly for the Champions League while third-place Rennes enters the qualifying rounds.



At the bottom of the standings, last-place Toulouse and 19th-place Amiens were relegated while second-division leader Lorient and second-place Lens were promoted. The relegation-promotion playoff between the team in 18th place in the first division and the team in third in the second division was scrapped.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had reportedly argued for a playoff system to complete the league season. His team finished in seventh place and missed out on the Champions League.

PSG has won nine league titles, moving even with rival Marseille and one behind French record-holder Saint-Étienne. PSG has won all but one championship since 2013, with the exception being Monaco’s title in 2017. The other titles for PSG were in 1986 and ’94.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappé finished as the top scorer for the second straight season, although this time he is tied with Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder with 18 goals. PSG winger Ángel Di María had the most assists with 14, ahead of Monaco forward Islam Slimani with eight.

While PSG has reached the Champions League quarterfinals, Lyon was unable to play its second leg against Juventus in Turn after winning 1-0 at home in the last 16.

It remains unclear whether the Champions League will be completed and where games involving French teams would be played if it does resume.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Apr 30, 2020 21:34 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
Apr 30, 2020 21:43 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Spanish govt approves La Liga plan to test players before return
Apr 30, 2020 23:08 IST
Stubble burning a new worry in Punjab, 28 cases reported in two days
Apr 30, 2020 23:08 IST
Navi Mumbai records 24 new Covid cases
Apr 30, 2020 23:05 IST
BFUHS allots PG seats, asks students to report by May 4
Apr 30, 2020 23:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.