Sections
Home / Football / PSG have found the right balance under Thomas Tuchel

PSG have found the right balance under Thomas Tuchel

While Neymar and Angel Di Maria dazzled up front with the recovering Kylian Mbappe always a potential danger, a steely midfield and a solid defence made sure there would be no surprises.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:38 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

File image of Thomas Tuchel. (REUTERS)

Successive failures in the Champions League last 16 made big spending Paris St Germain a laughing stock but after two years in charge coach Thomas Tuchel has found the right balance and turned the tide. PSG were barely bothered in a 3-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig as they reached the final of Europe’s premium club competition in style on Tuesday.

While Neymar and Angel Di Maria dazzled up front with the recovering Kylian Mbappe always a potential danger, a steely midfield and a solid defence made sure there would be no surprises.

“The forwards’ defensive work? I’ve already said that we knew we had to do it. Now we have to be consistent in doing the efforts the team need, not just for three or four matches,” Mbappe, who shook off an ankle injury to take part in the Final Eight in Lisbon, said in January.

They did just that against Leipzig, allowing the full backs to throw themselves forward and the midfieders to play higher up the pitch.



This resulted in full back Juan Bernat scoring the last goal and midfielder Leandro Paredes being in Leipzig’s half to collect a poor clearance and find Neymar in the box for the Brazilian to set up Di Maria on the second goal.

“Defensively, they were solid, everybody made efforts,” former PSG coach Luis Fernandez told French sports daily L’Equipe on Wednesday.

“I saw the Liverpool of Juergen Klopp with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino pressing up front.”

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or fellow Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in Sunday’s showpiece, their first European final since the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997.

“We deserve to be here,” said captain Thiago Silva, who will play his last game for PSG after joining in 2012.

“I am proud of my team, especially of their mindset. We had this obsession not to concede a goal.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

For Shivani Singh, blogging is passion but travelling is much more
Aug 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Tamil Nadu CM to decide on re-opening of schools, says Minister
Aug 19, 2020 15:59 IST
Nepal temporarily bans transport and gatherings in capital amid Covid-19 crisis
Aug 19, 2020 15:58 IST
Meet Kotadia makes life easier for international students by offering an online platform for all their needs
Aug 19, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.