Sections
Home / Football / PSG’s season opener at Lens pushed back to September 10

PSG’s season opener at Lens pushed back to September 10

French champions PSG, who lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the European showpiece on Sunday in Lisbon, had asked the domestic league’s governing body (LFP) to rearrange the fixture.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:56 IST

By Reuters,

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Marquinhos after scoring a goal (Getty Images)

Paris St Germain’s opening game of the Ligue 1 season at Lens has been pushed back almost two weeks to Sept. 10 at the request of the club who want the players to have more time to recover after the Champions League final.

French champions PSG, who lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the European showpiece on Sunday in Lisbon, had asked the domestic league’s governing body (LFP) to rearrange the fixture.

“At the request of Paris St Germain and in agreement with RC Lens and broadcaster Canal +, the LFP Bureau has decided to postpone the meeting between RC Lens and PSG initially scheduled for Aug. 29 to Sept. 10,” PSG said.

The LFP said Sunday’s match between Strasbourg and Nice had been brought forward to 9:00 pm local time on Saturday, when PSG’s game at Lens was originally scheduled to take place.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Marseille announce three new suspected cases of Covid-19
Aug 25, 2020 23:22 IST
US-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town
Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST
France’s coronavirus infections below last week’s highs
Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST
Armed robbers ram stolen SUV into police car in Pataudi
Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.