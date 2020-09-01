Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Football / PSG say two players have tested positive for the coronavirus

PSG say two players have tested positive for the coronavirus

Two Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into quarantine, the club announced on Monday without revealing their identity.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:08 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

PSG's Angel Di Maria celebrates with his teammates. (AP)

Two Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into quarantine, the club announced on Monday without revealing their identity.

But French media said Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting the novel coronavirus.

“Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19,” said a club statement. “The state of their health is very reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols.”

Both now face missing PSG’s belated start to the Ligue 1 season away at Racing Lens on Sept. 10 and at home to Olympique Marseille three days later.



The pair both featured for the French club in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Aug. 23.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Sep 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Sep 01, 2020 12:21 IST
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
Sep 01, 2020 14:20 IST
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
Sep 01, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

Battle of privacy v/s faith
Sep 01, 2020 14:41 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 14:43 IST
‘He is an asset to any team’: Bhuvneshwar on Sunrisers’ trump card
Sep 01, 2020 14:38 IST
Army says multiple hideouts busted along LoC in Uri sector
Sep 01, 2020 14:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.