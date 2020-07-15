Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his campaign to help needy children, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Rashford earned widespread praise after the England forward successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he had relied on such support as a boy.

The 22-year-old will join club greats Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton in receiving the honorary doctorate, the highest honour the university bestows.

“It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling,” Rashford told United’s website

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we’re heading in the right direction and that means a lot.”

Rashford had helped to raise around 20 million pounds ($25.22 million) with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.