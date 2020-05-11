Sections
Home / Football / Real Madrid resumes individual training

Real Madrid resumes individual training

Players were back in action at the team’s training center two months after the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 11, 2020 17:36 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Sayan Ghosh, Madrid

Representational Image. (Twitter)

Real Madrid has become the latest Spanish league club to resume individual training.

Players were back in action at the team’s training center two months after the league was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most clubs had already resumed individual sessions. Barcelona restarted on Friday and Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

All players were tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to practice.



The league says five players on first- and second-division clubs have tested positive. Three staff members have also tested positive.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas hopes to restart the league on June 12.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
May 11, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Sony suspends PlayStation Store in China to upgrade security
May 11, 2020 18:59 IST
Covid-19: Ahmedabad makes cashless delivery mandatory from May 15
May 11, 2020 18:55 IST
Bhushan Kumar reacts to Covid-19 case at T-Series
May 11, 2020 19:00 IST
Helpline launched for counselling of Odisha university students
May 11, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.