Sections
Home / Football / Real Madrid’s Vinicius to retake Covid-19 test after error, says Zidane

Real Madrid’s Vinicius to retake Covid-19 test after error, says Zidane

“He has not tested positive, but it went wrong,” Zidane told reporters in a virtual news conference.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:12 IST

By Reuters, Madrid

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Getafe - Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Madrid, Spain - July 2, 2020 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Isco during the warm up before the match (REUTERS)

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. will retake a Covid-19 test after an error in the first one but the teenage winger has not tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his manager Zinedine Zidane said on Thursday.

Brazilian forward Vinicius, 19, did not train with the squad on Thursday as a precaution ahead of Friday’s La Liga home game against Alaves.

“He has not tested positive, but it went wrong,” Zidane told reporters in a virtual news conference.

“There was an error. There were errors on other occasions as well and that is why we followed the protocol and he did not train, for safety.



“But it has not been positive. This afternoon we will do another test. If everything goes well he will return with the group to train and play.”

Real will be without Luka Jovic after Spanish media reported the Serbian striker was forced to self-isolate at home as a precaution after coming in contact with a friend who tested positive.

Zidane confirmed the 22-year-old, who has had an underwhelming debut season in Madrid and was recovering from a foot injury, was not available for the game.

“Since we do not want to risk it, he is not with us. I hope this changes quickly and that he comes back soon,” Zidane added.

“These are things that happen. It’s true that he’s not very happy, especially with the injury. But he’s a very good footballer, a striker who scores goals but has not played much.

“We will count on him and for next year too.”

Real Madrid are top of La Liga with 77 points, one point ahead of Barcelona and with a game in hand on their old rivals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab to set up plasma bank, start rapid antigen testing in five districts
Jul 09, 2020 22:37 IST
5 more die of Covid-19 in Haryana, 679 new cases
Jul 09, 2020 22:37 IST
Beant Singh assassination: HC notice to Chandigarh Police on withdrawal of security to prime witness
Jul 09, 2020 22:35 IST
Punjab crosses 7K-mark in 122 days, death toll reaches 183
Jul 09, 2020 22:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.