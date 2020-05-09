Sections
Home / Football / Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic suffers heel break

Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic suffers heel break

According to Spanish media, Serbia’s Jovic picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week.

Updated: May 09, 2020 10:47 IST

By AFP, Madrid

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2019 Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo (REUTERS)

Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic has fracture his right heel, the La Liga giants have announced. In a statement, Real said the 22-year-old’s injury had been diagnosed during tests at the club’s medical centre, but didn’t say how long they expect him to be out of action. According to Spanish media, Serbia’s Jovic picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week.

Jovic caused controversy in March when he left for Serbia while Real were in quarantine after some of the club’s basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. He subsequently explained his test for the virus was negative.

He arrived at Real last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($65.1 million). Before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had played 22 times for the capital city club in all competitions, scoring twice.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 11:19 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
May 09, 2020 09:21 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 19,000 in Maharashtra, over 2,000 recover in Delhi
May 09, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

Kingpin of 532-kg heroin haul in Amritsar arrested in Haryana’s Sirsa
May 09, 2020 11:54 IST
In the India we love, food has no religion, says Sana Khan
May 09, 2020 11:49 IST
‘Not sure cricket can continue to have 3-4 formats in future’: Ian Chappell
May 09, 2020 11:45 IST
Realme X3 with 60x SuperZoom confirmed, launch expected soon
May 09, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.