Sections
Home / Football / Rebuilding Arsenal a ‘massive job’, says Mikel Arteta

Rebuilding Arsenal a ‘massive job’, says Mikel Arteta

Arteta, who replaced Unai Emery in December, said that while quality was an issue, Arsenal were a match for Liverpool in other areas.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 09:47 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (REUTERS)

Manager Mikel Arteta says the task of rebuilding Arsenal is a “massive job” and that there is an “enormous” difference between his side and Premier League champions Liverpool.

Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday but the London side are still ninth and trail the champions by 40 points.

“You can see how Liverpool build their squad and there’s no magic, you need to improve the squad with quality players,” Arteta told Sky Sports

“And we need a bigger squad to compete in this competition. That’s the challenge.



“It’s a massive job. You only have to look at the difference between the two teams - it’s enormous.”

Arteta, who replaced Unai Emery in December, said that while quality was an issue, Arsenal were a match for Liverpool in other areas.

“The gap in many areas we can’t improve in two months but the gap between accountability, energy, commitment and fight between the teams is now equal,” Arteta added.

“Before it wasn’t like this. I’m very proud of that. The rest will take some time but at least we’ve got that now and my message to the players is with that we can create something.”

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

41% of state’s total Covid cases reported in first two weeks of July
Jul 16, 2020 10:21 IST
Twitter hacking spree alarms experts concerned about the platform’s security
Jul 16, 2020 10:17 IST
Ludo first look: Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh walk in with a baby
Jul 16, 2020 10:13 IST
Pappu Yadav gets reply from home ministry on CBI probe for Sushant
Jul 16, 2020 10:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.