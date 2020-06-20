Record-breaking Lewandowski sparkles as Bayern beat Freiburg

Sections
Robert Lewandowski broke Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record for most goals scored by a foreigner in the Bundesliga in a single season with his 33rd strike.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:51 IST

By Reuters,

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal. (Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to secure a record 15th win in a row and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season.

The Bavarians, who sealed their eighth successive title on Tuesday with victory at Werder Bremen, went in front after 15 minutes through Joshua Kimmich’s well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist.

The striker then nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot before flicking in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cutback before halftime. Freiburg had earlier cut the deficit through Lucas Hoeler.

Bayern, who earned a club record 15th consecutive victory in all competitions, took their foot off the gas after the break, allowing Freiburg to create a few chances. Sven Ulreich, making a rare appearance as replacement for Bayern’s first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer, denied Kwon Chang-hoon in a one-on-one in stoppage time.



Lewandowski can still add to his tally on the final match-day but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972. The previous best mark by a foreign player was 31 goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016-17 season. Bayern, who need five more goals to equal the club record of 101 for a season, are on 79 points, 10 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

