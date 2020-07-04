Sections
Home / Football / Reliance Foundation Young Champs conferred two-star academy status by AFC

Reliance Foundation Young Champs conferred two-star academy status by AFC

RFYC became the first youth academy in India to be granted a five-star rating by the AIFF Academy Accreditation process in June, 2019. The other academy that got the two-star rating is Bengaluru FC’s Youth Development programme.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Players in action at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy.

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy has been conferred two-star academy status by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The recognition was confirmed by AFC general secretary Dato’ Windsor John in a communication to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

RFYC became the first youth academy in India to be granted a five-star rating by the AIFF Academy Accreditation process in June, 2019. The other academy that got the two-star rating is Bengaluru FC’s Youth Development programme.

Assessments are made on the basis of the academy’s ability to provide leadership, planning, organisation, staffing, recruitment, finance, facilities, coaching, player health, coaching and fitness among other requirements. “To be granted Two-Star Academy status is indeed a proud moment for all of us at RFYC,” said Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairperson.

“Our goal is to unlock the huge potential of Indian football. I firmly believe in order to accomplish that, we need to create a world class eco-system that helps funnel the talent pool that exists across the country.



“This recognition by AFC will only strengthen our resolve to continue to strive towards excellence and ensure RFYC plays its part in putting Indian football on the global map. I thank AFC and AIFF for the honour.”

Since the inception of its journey in May 2015, RFYC has made rapid strides towards achieving its vision of creating not only the nation’s next generation of football stars but also future role models and leaders. Over the last five years, RFYC has emerged as not only the most well-equipped residential academy in the country but also as a nursery for budding talents scouted from across India.

The rapid strides made were visible at the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup earlier this year when the RFYC U-15 side defeated Manchester United U-14 1-0 to clinch third place, after having beaten Southampton U-14 3-0 earlier in the tournament.

In another notable development, the AIFF’s application for full membership of the AFC Elite Youth Scheme has also been approved.

The scheme is a key step in talent development, designed to help Member Associations to further develop their youth programmes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A positive Covid statistic makes Kejriwal shoot a congratulatory tweet
Jul 04, 2020 21:30 IST
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine races to meet mid-August target
Jul 04, 2020 21:24 IST
Woman, ‘lover’ booked for killing husband
Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST
Sikkim to charge non-resident returnees for Covid-19 tests
Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.