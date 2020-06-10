Reminded me of Michael Jordan: Former teammate talks about Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality at 17

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever to play the game of football. He has scored an innumerable number of important goals for his clubs in his career while also taking Portugal to victory in Euro 2016. Ronaldo is in a constant battle with Lionel Messi for the title of GOAT with fans fighting with each other on the topic. Ronaldo has already won the Ballon d’Or five-times while being the top player at Juventus despite being 35-years-old.

When most of the players are looking to wind down their top-tier career, Ronaldo is again targeting leading his club and country to titles.

Former Sporting Liston player Rodrigo Tello has talked about Ronaldo’s early career in Portugal and has stated that Cristiano was ‘best’ at whatever he did even at the age of 17. He even compared Ronaldo to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

“I had the opportunity to be a teammate of a phenomenal footballer like him,” Tello, who spent six years at Sporting between 2001 and 2007, told Record.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality was totally different from that of a 17-year-old boy. We played football and he was the best, we played billiards and he was the best, we did the weights and he was the one who lifted the most. He reminded me of Michael Jordan, a competitive person in everything. He did personalised training, even on match day.”

Ronaldo started his career with Sporting Lisbon before leaving the club in 2003 to join English Premier League giants Manchester United. His star power and legacy continued to rise from there as quickly established himself as one of the world’s best footballers.

According to a report in Forbes, the Portugal star forward Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi to become the first footballer to earn $1 billion during his playing career.

The 35-year-old, who had earned $105 million before taxes and fees in the past year, is the third athlete to reach the mark during his career, only after golfer Tiger Woods and boxer Floyd Mayweather.