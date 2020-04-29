Sections
Home / Football / Resuming football season ‘definitely possible’, claims UEFA medical committee

Resuming football season ‘definitely possible’, claims UEFA medical committee

“Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019/20 season.”

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:34 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Lausanne

General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters. (REUTERS)

UEFA’s medical committee believes restarting seasons suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic “is definitely possible”, just as several European countries are ruling out attempts to return to action.

“All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols... ensuring that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved,” said UEFA’s medical committee chairman, Tim Meyer, in a statement on Wednesday.

“Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019/20 season.”

The comments come a day after the chairman of FIFA’s medical committee, the Belgian Michel D’Hooghe, said he was “sceptical” about restarting league football during the pandemic and suggested national competitions concentrate on getting ready for next season instead.



“My proposal is if it is possible, avoid playing competitive football in the coming weeks. Try to be prepared for the start of good competition next season,” he told the BBC.

The Dutch league season has been abandoned, with no promotion or relegation, while the French Prime Minister on Tuesday poured cold water on the idea that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons may resume by saying no major sport in the country could take place until the end of the summer.

In addition, Belgium is expected to officially end its league season at a meeting next week.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 21:56 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Resuming football season ‘definitely possible’ - UEFA medical committee
Apr 29, 2020 22:34 IST
4 lakh intoxicating pills smuggled from Delhi in parcel train seized in Amritsar
Apr 29, 2020 22:32 IST
Mamata hints at continuing with Covid-19 restrictions in West Bengal
Apr 29, 2020 22:26 IST
Recovery rate of Covid patients in Haryana climbs to 73%
Apr 29, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.