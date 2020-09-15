Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Robben vows to bounce back from latest injury setback

Robben vows to bounce back from latest injury setback

The 36-year-old was returning for his boyhood club against PSV Eindhoven on the opening weekend of the new Dutch league season in his first game in over a year after coming out of retirement when he seemed to suffer a hamstring injury

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:10 IST

By Reuters, AMSTERDAM

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 18, 2019 Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo (REUTERS)

FC Groningen winger Arjen Robben has insisted he will bounce back from his latest injury setback which saw him forced from the field just 29 minutes into his comeback match on Sunday. The 36-year-old was returning for his boyhood club against PSV Eindhoven on the opening weekend of the new Dutch league season in his first game in over a year after coming out of retirement when he seemed to suffer a hamstring injury.

“It was the worst possible scenario that I could think of,” Robben told De Volkskrant newspaper on Monday.

He looked to have pulled his hamstring in a short sprint for the ball, immediately calling to be substituted and then ripping off his shirt in frustration as he left the pitch. He went home before the end of the game, which visiting PSV won 3-1.

Robben, who has a long history of injuries, said he would have a scan on Tuesday to see how serious the latest setback is.



“It happened and there is nothing I can do about it. But it is not the time to now hide away in a corner but to rather get back with a positive attitude. You are not rid of me yet,” the former Netherlands international told the newspaper.

Robben, who won 12 league titles during his career at PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munch, retired at the end of the 2018-19 season but in June announced he was returning at his local club where he made his professional debut as a teenager.

His decision to make a comeback was a major boon to Groningen in difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with new sponsors signing on and increased season ticket sales.

The injury overshadowed the action on the opening weekend of the Dutch season in a country where Robben is an icon after making 96 appearances for the national side, dominating post action television and radio talk shows and newspaper columns.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Sep 15, 2020 10:07 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Sep 15, 2020 09:53 IST
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
Sep 14, 2020 22:54 IST
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
Sep 15, 2020 08:26 IST

latest news

Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 15, 2020 10:28 IST
Happiest Minds IPO: How to check share allotment status
Sep 15, 2020 10:27 IST
IT ministry to launch AI challenges for domestic entrepreneurs
Sep 15, 2020 10:25 IST
PCB seeks advice from ECB on bio-secure bubble for Zimbabwe series
Sep 15, 2020 10:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.