Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Robert Lewandowski wins UEFA Player of the Year award

Robert Lewandowski wins UEFA Player of the Year award

The Polish forward scored 15 goals on the way to Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League title, hitting the target in every match before the final except a group game against Tottenham Hotspur when he was rested.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:24 IST

By Reuters, GENEVA

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski after winning the Player of the year with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. (REUTERS)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the UEFA men’s Player of the Year award on Thursday, ahead of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Polish forward scored 15 goals on the way to Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League title, hitting the target in every match before the final except a group game against Tottenham Hotspur when he was rested.

He also fired 34 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches and six in five German Cup games, helping Bayern win both competitions. The German champions’ manager Hansi Flick won UEFA’s coach of the year of the award.

Pernille Harder, who played for Wolfsburg last season and is now with Chelsea, won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second time.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Oct 02, 2020 08:45 IST
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
Oct 02, 2020 08:03 IST
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Oct 02, 2020 09:24 IST
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Oct 02, 2020 08:50 IST

latest news

India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 6.39 million, death toll nears 1 lakh
Oct 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Trump, Melania start quarantine process after top aide tests Covid positive
Oct 02, 2020 10:12 IST
Letitia Wright’s Shuri will take over as new Black Panther: report
Oct 02, 2020 10:10 IST
West Bengal zoos to reopen from Friday after more than 6 months
Oct 02, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.