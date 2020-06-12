Sections
Romanian soccer league restart delayed by 1 day

Botoşani was to play at second-place Universitatea Craiova on Friday but the match has been called off. The league is now scheduled to resume on Saturday when Voluntari hosts Academica Clinceni.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:35 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bucharest

General view of the new Premier League ball on the pitch before the match. (Action Images via Reuters)

The Romanian soccer league’s first match following a three-month suspension has been postponed because a medical staff member at third-place club Botoşani tested positive for the coronavirus.

Botoşani was to play at second-place Universitatea Craiova on Friday but the match has been called off.

The league is now scheduled to resume on Saturday when Voluntari hosts Academica Clinceni.

Another of the seven games scheduled for this weekend in empty stadiums was also postponed. A staff member of Dinamo Bucharest tested positive ahead of the team’s home game against Chindia Targoviste on Saturday.



