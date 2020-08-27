Ronaldinho, Henry, Zlatan... the stars who lined up with Lionel Messi

An association that began on a paper napkin is likely to end via a burofax almost 20 years later. Technical director Carles ‘Charly’ Rexach signed on a serviette in December 2000 that the club promised to sign Lionel Messi. Since then, Barcelona have won 33 trophies. Many of them came between 2008-09 and 2011-12 when Barcelona were a collective in concert, their brand of possession football based on intricate third man moves. In those four seasons they won 14 trophies. Every team should try to play the Barcelona way, Bobby Charlton had said. It was also when Messi was at his best but the journey from a being a wondrous talent to six-time World Player of Year, the scorer of most La Liga goals, most assists, most hattricks in the league and in Champions League spanned different eras.

2003-08

Messi was the artful dodger who at 16 years, four months and 23 days, debuted for the senior team, against Porto. “Even then I knew he was a better player than me,” Ronaldinho told FourFourTwo in 2014.

Messi’s competitive debut came when he was 17 years, three months and 22 days against Espanyol. He was playing with top pros such as Rafael Marquez, Luis Enrique, Victor Valdes, Deco, Carles Puyol, Patrick Kluivert, Frank de Boer and Xavi. Andres Iniesta was a year older to Messi in the senior team. In 2004, Samuel Eto’o joined. Barcelona, on a rebuilding curve under Frank Rijkaard, won La Liga twice in succession and the Champions League in 2005-06. Messi didn’t play the final. Next season, he scored against Getafe in the Copa del Rey dribbling four players and rounding off the goalkeeper.

Also Read | Eight Lionel Messi questions every Barcelona fans wants to know

2008-11

By this time Messi had established himself as Ronaldinho’s successor on the right. From John Cruyff’s No 14, Messi took the No. 10 shirt. As Pep Guardiola ushered in a new era in football, Thierry Henry joined Barca. As did Gerard Pique and Dani Alves. Graduating into the first team was Sergio Busquets. It was the beginning of the best of times for Barcelona. In 2010, Javier Mascherano joined.

2011-17

Sergi Roberto and Mark Bartra graduated to the first team in 2010 and Rafinha in 2011 where they were joined by new signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cesc Farbegas. Jordi Alba came in 2012 and under Tito Vilanova, Barca won the 2012-13 La Liga. Gerardo Martino stint as coach was shortlived, the highlight being Neymar pulling on a blue and claret shirt, and Enrique took charge in 2014. It was also the year Barca signed Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Ivan Rakitic. Barca won the treble in Enrique’s first season and six more trophies in his time.

2017-2020

Samuel Umtiti was signed in 2016 but by the time Enrique left in 2017, the cracks were showing. Neymar left in 2017 and from Yerry Mina to Philippe Countinho, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona bungled on transfers.