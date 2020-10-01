Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Champions League draw: Ronaldo’s Juventus get Messi’s Barcelona in group stage

Champions League draw: Ronaldo’s Juventus get Messi’s Barcelona in group stage

The 35-year-old Ronaldo and the 33-year-old Messi had a long-standing rivalry in the Spanish league when the Portugal star was with Real Madrid, but have never faced each other so early in the Champions League.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:53 IST

By Associated Press, GENEVA

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage Draw - Geneva, Switzerland - October 1, 2020 Didier Drogba, Florent Malouda and UEFA General Secretary and Director of Football Giorgio Marchetti during the draw UEFA Pool/Handout via REUTERS??ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES (REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time. Messi’s Barcelona was drawn from the pot of second-seeded teams Thursday into the group where Ronaldo’s Juventus team was already placed as a top seed.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo and the 33-year-old Messi had a long-standing rivalry in the Spanish league when the Portugal star was with Real Madrid, but have never faced each other so early in the Champions League.

They did meet in the 2009 final, when Messi scored as Barcelona beat Ronaldo and Manchester United 2-0.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Oct 01, 2020 20:26 IST
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Oct 01, 2020 21:55 IST

latest news

Global climate events may have caused variations in Indian Summer Monsoon
Oct 01, 2020 22:11 IST
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Oct 01, 2020 22:10 IST
Bihar: Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 92.72%
Oct 01, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 01, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.