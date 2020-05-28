Sections
Home / Football / Rovers skipper, two Fulham players among those to test Covid-19 positive

Rovers skipper, two Fulham players among those to test Covid-19 positive

The EFL said in a statement on Thursday that three people from two clubs had returned positive results out of 1,030 tests conducted.

Updated: May 28, 2020 21:41 IST

By Reuters,

Elliott Bennett celebrates after scoring a goal (Getty Images)

Blackburn Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett and two Fulham players have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

Rovers said Bennett tested negative on May 22 but took a second test on Monday that provided a positive result, and added that the 31-year-old was asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects.

Their Championship (second-tier) rivals Fulham said two of their players had tested positive and were self-isolating.



