Sections
Home / Football / Roy Krishna gets contract extension, to play for ATK-Mohun Bagan till next year

Roy Krishna gets contract extension, to play for ATK-Mohun Bagan till next year

The 32-year-old was in magnificent form during ISL 2019-20, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists for ATK as they went on to clinch their third league title.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:12 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Roy Krishna kick for goal during match 6 of the Indian Super League ( ISL ) between ATK and Hyderabad FC. (Arjun Singh/ SPORTZPICS for ISL)

Star Fijian striker Roy Krishna on Friday extended his contract with Indian Super League side ATK till next year ahead of the upcoming seventh edition of the tournament.

The reigning ISL champions will play as ATK-Mohun Bagan from the upcoming season after their merger with the I-League winners.

The 32-year-old was in magnificent form during ISL 2019-20, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists for ATK as they went on to clinch their third league title.

“I’m very pleased to extend my contract with my club again. After a successful season winning the 2019-20 Hero ISL, there’s no question that I want to stay with the champion team,” Krishna said.Krishna seemed excited about merger with Mohun Bagan and looking forward towards playing for new team.



“I’m looking forward to returning to India and getting back to training under the guidance of coach (Antonio) Habas. I’m excited to reunite with my teammates in Kolkata.”I am also very excited about the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Hopefully, the borders reopen in time for the pre-season trainings,” he said after signing a new one-year contract extension.

With Krishna, who has earned 40 caps for Fiji since making his debut in 2007, leading ATK-MB’s frontline last season, they finished second and scored 33 goals in the league phase, before beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final.Krishna developed a strong understanding with David Williams up front and was one of the club’s go-to players whenever the chips were down. He will now want to help the three-time ISL champions become the first club to successful defend their title in league history.

Moreover, Krishna will be a key man for ATK-Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup as they have got a direct group stage berth in the second tier continental club competition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nepalese man held for raping minor granddaughter in Shimla district
Jun 26, 2020 17:08 IST
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Jun 26, 2020 17:12 IST
Shanta Kumar asks to HP CM to withdraw his escort facility from July 1
Jun 26, 2020 17:05 IST
GBSHSE Goa HSSC result 2020 declared at gbshsegoa.net, here’s how to check score online
Jun 26, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.