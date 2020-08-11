Sections
Home / Football / Livewire Romelu Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals

Livewire Romelu Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals

Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz, reported to be a transfer target of Premier League club Chelsea, pulled a goal back for the Germans but it was goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky who kept them in the game with a string of fine saves.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST

By Reuters, DUSSELDORF

Soccer Football - Europa League Quarter Final - Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - August 10, 2020 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via Reuters/Martin Meissner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Pool via Reuters)

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen as he tormented the Germans to lead his side into the Europa League semi-finals on Monday. Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 15 minutes, driving the ball home after Lukaku’s shot was blocked, and six minutes later the Belgian got on the scoresheet when he displayed his strength by holding off defender Edmond Tapsoba before firing home.

Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz, reported to be a transfer target of Premier League club Chelsea, pulled a goal back for the Germans but it was goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky who kept them in the game with a string of fine saves.

The win sets up a semi-final against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk or FC Basel of Switzerland, who meet on Tuesday

After scoring what proved to be the winner, Lukaku could have had a second goal when Inter were awarded a penalty for handball, but that harsh decision against Leverkusen was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



Tapsoba struggled all night to contain the physicality of 27-year-old Lukaku, who set a record by scoring in nine straight Europa League games, and in the second half the centre-back resorted to hacking the striker down on a number of occasions.

Seeking their first trophy since a 2011 Coppa Italia triumph, Inter sent on Alexis Sanchez in the second half and he had two excellent efforts blocked by last-ditch defending.

Lukaku was again denied a spot kick by VAR after an Inter player was discovered to have handled just before Christian Eriksen was bundled over in the box, and he fired a late shot wide under pressure from Tapsoba as Inter held on for victory.

Lukaku showed plenty of humility after his dominant performance, saying: “To me, the man of the match is Nicolo Barella. The way he plays football is simply incredible - maturity, quality. He is truly a great player.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari demands high-level probe into disappearance of 3 Rajouri labourers
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Extra-time Fernandes penalty sends United into Europa semis
Aug 11, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.