Russian football wants to resume in late June

The league says it is discussing June 21 and 28 with clubs as possible dates to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each club has eight more league games to play.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST

By Associated Press, Moscow

The Russian soccer league says it is hoping to resume play in late June and wants to complete its season by Aug. 2.

The league says it would keep promotion and relegation if the season can be completed.

The league could expand from 16 to 18 teams for next season with the addition of the two best-placed teams from the second division if the season can’t be finished. It would then shrink back to its current size for the 2021-22 season. The Russian Cup could also be removed from the calendar for next season only.



Players in Russia are currently training on their own at home during a nationwide lockdown and some foreign players have left the country. The league says it has discussed a return to training but didn’t announce any dates for that.

